Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases see slight uptick, no new deaths

By Chris Counts
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New COVID-19 data from the Arkansas Department of Health Friday show a slight uptick in active cases and hospitalizations.

The ADH data shows the number of active cases rose by 13 to 1,035. The data showed 110 new cases reported, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 833,595.

Health officials also showed that the number of patients in hospitals around the state who are positive for COVID-19 rose by three, bringing the current number to 98. The number of patients in ICU care fell by six now standing at 29, while the number of patients on ventilators was down by four to 19.

There were no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, keeping the total number at 11,301.

Vaccination efforts saw 3,183 doses administered in the past day, while the number of Arkansans with full immunity from the virus climbed to 1,580,785. Another 372,789 state residents have partial immunity.

