Oklahoma City, OK

New at the OKC Zoo! One-of-a-kind exhibit to feature toy brick animals

By Hunter McEachern/KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma City Zoo has a brand new experience for the community to enjoy and it’s called BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise !

The first time event features endangered animal statues made up of almost two million toy bricks. Some of them include a Giraffe, African Lion, Rhino and Dolphin.

The goal of the exhibit is to connect the public with many of the world’s endangered species while cultivating respect for conservation and biodiversity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hO8L3_0f3snyjh00
OKC Zoo to host new event featuring toy brick animals (Photo: OKC Zoo)

The exhibit will be located in the OKC Zoo’s butterfly garden and opens to the public Saturday, May 7 and runs through Sunday, October 30.

Single entry tickets to BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise are $5 per person ages 3 and older. ZOOfriends members are $4 per person ages 3 and older.

More information about the one-of-a-kind exhibit can be found on the OKC Zoo website .

