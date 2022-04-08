ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

One student dead, two injured in shooting near NY high school

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 2 days ago

NEW YORK – A student is dead and two others are injured after a shooting near South...

www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Police: Two dead, four injured in New Mexico shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Six people were shot Monday afternoon in the Albuquerque Foothills, including two police officers. Two people died, including the suspected shooter. It happened on Montgomery Blvd., just east of Tramway. When police first arrived on scene around 2:17 p.m. local time, they found a female who had been shot while in a vehicle. While officers were at that location, officers heard several more gunshots nearby in the neighborhood. Officers then went down the street and found a male had been shot in the leg. Both victims are being treated at a local hospital.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS New York

2 arrested in stray-bullet shooting that killed 61-year-old

NEW YORK -- Police on Friday announced the arrests of two men who were charged in the stray-bullet shooting death of 61-year-old Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo in the Bronx on Monday.Donald Johnson, 20, and Rakell Hampton, 33, were charged with murder, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said."Both men are residents of the Bronx. Both have lengthy criminal histories," Sewell said. "As I said at the scene of this crime, this is another example of pointless violence on the streets of our city.Soriano De-Perdomo was shot in the back Monday night when two groups opened fire on each other down the block on 188th Street off the Grand Concourse.Soriano De-Perdomo's death came less than a week after 12-year-old Kade Lewin was fatally struck by a stray bullet in Brooklyn, and just days before that, a 3-year-old was shot in the shoulder while leaving day care but survived.Stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
SFGate

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Young Virginia Reporter Was Killed In Shooting That She Would’ve Been Assigned To Cover

A young reporter for The Virginian-Pilot newspaper was among two killed on Saturday morning in a shooting in downtown Norfolk, Virginia. Sierra Jenkins, 25, who had been out at Chicho’s Pizza Backstage with a friend, was a journalist with the Virginian-Pilot. She was due to be on call to cover breaking news and an editor from the newspaper repeatedly tried contacting her after learning of the shooting on Granby Street at around 2 a.m., unaware that she was among the victims, reported The Virginian-Pilot.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South Bronx#High School
WOWK

Kidd Creole’s murder trial opens with self-defense claim

NEW YORK (AP) — The trial of rapper Kidd Creole has begun in New York City with his lawyer telling a jury it was self-defense when the hip-hop pioneer stabbed a homeless man to death in 2017. The artist, a founding member of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Rolling Stone

A Rap Pioneer Goes on Trial for Murder. Was It Calculated or Self-Defense?

Click here to read the full article. In 2017, rapper Kidd Creole was living a quiet life. The artist, who achieved fame in the early 1980s as an original member of watershed hip-hop collective Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, worked at a copy shop in Manhattan. He no longer received attention — let alone the adulation of crowds — but typically minded his own business, sporting earbuds during his daily commute to work. By all accounts, the man born Nathaniel Glover was a normal 57-year-old guy who lived alone in a one-room Bronx apartment. But around midnight on Aug. 1...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Tiananmen Square protester, 66, fatally stabbed in his New York law office

A lawyer who was jailed in China for two years after he participated in the 1989 Tiananmen Square protest was killed Monday in his New York office, officials said. Li Jinjin, 66, an immigration lawyer, was found fatally stabbed in his Queens office shortly before noon Monday, New York City police said.Officers responded to a report of an assault in progress at the office in the Flushing neighborhood, where they found Li “unconscious and unresponsive” with “stab wounds to his body and neck,” police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy