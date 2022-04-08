ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

FURIA, FaZe Clan advance to ESL Pro League Season 15 semis

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tZNBZ_0f3sfs9f00

FURIA Esports and FaZe Clan won their quarterfinal matches Friday to round out the final four making the semifinals of the ESL Pro League Season 15 at Dusseldorf, Germany.

FURIA came from behind for a 2-1 win over Astralis, while FaZe Clan swept Natus Vincere 2-0. Now FURIA and FaZe will face one another in the semis Saturday, while Ninjas in Pyjamas and ENCE will meet in the other semifinal.

Astralis and Natus Vincere were eliminated from the tournament.

Astralis, which advanced via a 2-1 Round of 12 win over Entropiq, took the first map against FURIA 16-13 on Ancient. FURIA answered with a 16-8 victory on Mirage and clinched the match with a 16-7 result on Nuke.

Yuri “yuurih” Santos led the all-Brazilian FURIA squad with 60 kills and posted a plus-17 kills-to-deaths differential. Andrei “arT” Piovezan notched 59 kills with a plus-6 differential, and Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato added 58 kills while matching yuurih’s plus-17. Denmark’s Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke posted 57 kills for Astralis.

FaZe won 16-11 on Inferno and 16-12 on Dust II to knock out Natus Vincere, which had gone 5-0 in Group D in the prior stage and earned a bye to the quarterfinals.

Havard “rain” Nygaard of Norway had a match-high 48 kills with a plus-16 K-D for FaZe, and Latvian Helvijs “broky” Saukants added 45 kills with a match-best plus-21.

The 24-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event was divided into four round-robin groups in the opening stage. The winners from each group advanced to the quarterfinals while second- and third-place teams advanced to the round of 12. All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final on Sunday.

The winner of the $823,000 event earns $175,000 and entry to the BLAST World Final 2022. That team will also garner 1,300 Pro Tour points.

The semifinals will take place Saturday with two matches:
–Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. ENCE
–FURIA Esports vs. FaZe Clan

ESL Pro League Season 15 prize pool:
1. TBD — $175,000; 2,800 BLAST Premier points
2. TBD — $70,000; 1,400 BLAST Premier points
3-4. TBD — $35,000; 875 BLAST Premier points
5-8. Movistar Riders, Natus Vincere — $42,500, Team Liquid, Astralis — $32,500; 262.5 BLAST Premier points
9-12. Players, Heroic, Entropiq — $32,000, Fnatic — $27,000
13-16. MOUZ, Team Vitality, BIG, AGO — $19,000
17-20. G2 Esports, Outsiders — $17,500, GODSENT, Complexity Gaming — $12,500
21-24. LookingForOrg, Sprout, Party Astronauts, Evil Geniuses — $6,000

Teams were awarded a $5,000 bonus for each Group Stage win, leading some teams to earn more than others that were tied for the same finish.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
charlottenews.net

Riders continue dominance of Group C at ESL Pro League

Movistar Riders did it again Saturday, downing BIG to maintain sole possession of first place with one day remaining in Group C action at the ESL Pro League Season 15 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Riders edged BIG 25-23 on Nuke and 16-11 on Vertigo to clinch first place and earn the...
VIDEO GAMES
charlottenews.net

Riders beat Liquid in battle of leaders at ESL Pro League

Movistar Riders rallied to defeat Team Liquid in a battle of undefeated teams Friday in Group C action at the ESL Pro League Season 15 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Riders improve to 3-0. Team Liquid fall to 2-1 and into a tie for second in the Group C standings with Players, who beat BIG on Friday. GODSENT defeated Party Astronauts in the day's other contest.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semis#Esl Pro League#Furia#Blast Premier#Video Game#Esl Pro League Season 15#Furia Esports#Entropiq#Ancient#Mirage#Latvian
CBS Sports

Soccer on TV: Manchester City vs. Liverpool, LA Galaxy vs. LAFC, Pepi vs. Bayern, Brasileirão among headliners

We got a massive weekend of soccer on the horizon. In the Premier League, the title race is on the docket as Manchester City host Liverpool. The margin of error in the scudetto race is razor-thin as Napoli host Fiorentina in Serie A action. In Germany, can USMNT youngster Ricardo Pepi end his cold streak against mighty Bayern Munich? Don't sleep on MLS as we are in store for some California love with Los Angeles FC and the Los Angeles Galaxy meeting for their first El Trafico of this young season. It's also opening day in the Brasileirão as Atlético Mineiro, led by Hulk, begin their title defense (you can catch all the action Paramount+).
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Germany
ESPN

Vlahovic pounces to earn Juventus comeback win at Cagliari

Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic pounced 15 minutes from time to earn Juventus a 2-1 comeback victory at Cagliari in Serie A on Saturday. Juve made a slow start in Sardinia and fell behind when Italy striker Joao Pedro stroked the hosts into a 10th-minute lead. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga,...
MLS
CBS Sports

Germany vs. Portugal picks, how to watch, live stream: April 9 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier predictions

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying continues on Saturday with Germany taking on Portugal in a Group H match. Germany currently leads the group with 18 points, while Portugal is third with 13, but has a game in hand over second-place Serbia (15 points). In UEFA, the top team in each group automatically qualifies for the 2023 Women's World Cup, while the second-place team goes to a play-off, so there will be much at stake on Saturday. You can stream all the action on Paramount+.
UEFA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

51K+
Followers
42K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy