YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bookworms in the Valley are about to have two renovated spaces to read. The $27 million renovations at the Youngstown Library on Wick Avenue are almost complete. The new addition is set to open in June. It includes a large conference room and a culinary center where the library hopes to hold farmer’s market events and cooking events.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 16 DAYS AGO