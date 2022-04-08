Riley County looks to limit new positions as it begins 2023 budget process

Riley County government officials on Thursday began the budget process for 2023 by setting guidelines for department heads, including one to try to limit new positions.

Commissioners informally agreed to follow the 2023 budget baseline, which calls for department heads to request new positions through the human resources manager for presentation at a future budget work session, rather than adding them to their budgets from the start. The guidance also calls for including scheduled pay increases for all personnel. It says budgets should built “being aware of current economic conditions and tax sentiment of the public.”

This year, the county has a property tax rate with 42.285 mills, which was the same as 2021. A mill is $1 for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.

This follows the pandemic-influenced 2021 budget guidance, which called for freezing or reducing budgets and no non-essential purchases.

County clerk Rich Vargo presented the 2023 budget calendar. He said in a memo that the budget calendar is longer than usual and fluid in part because the Kansas Legislature is still in session.

Commissioner John Ford said he’s not interested in the county adding new positions at this point.

“I still feel like we’re where we were at last year, and it’s not anything we’ve done wrong,” he said. “It’s just the scenario that we find ourselves in. But we need to take of the people we have first.”

Commissioner Katherine Focke said she wants to follow the baseline recommendation and have new positions in the baseline in case department heads need a new position. The commission has the option to do that. Commissioner Greg McKinley said he supports requesting new positions as stated in the baseline.

Riley County Human Resource Manager Elizabeth Ward asked the commissioners to create an employee workgroup to examine compensation and benefit proposals. Commissioners approved 3-0 creating the board.

Ward said there are opportunities to look at a flexible work week and work-life balance. She said the board would consist of five to seven people. She would consider department head supervisors, more tenured employees and newer employees. Ward wants to create the board to try and address recruitment and retention for the county.

In other business, Scott Carmichael, Riley County conservation district manager, told the commission about a state conservation cost-share program.

The conservation district is part of that program with the state. The funds go to all 105 Kansas counties. From July 2021 to June 2022, the state paid for 14 contracts totaling $40,869. The projects were for water resources, riparian wetlands and non-point sources. The non-point source is pollution control, like septic system repair and lagoon repair.

The district also got $153,764 from federal cost-shares for seven contracts to support water quality and grazing land health.

Commissioners also opened a bid for asphalt overlay projects.

Shilling Construction gave two alternatives with three options each. The main asphalt overlay project is for McDowell Creek Road and a series of side projects.

The bids ranged from $1.01 million to $1.18 million depending on which projects are done.

Gov. Laura Kelly also appointed Riley County EMS Director David Adams to the Kansas Board of Emergency Medical Services.