Firehouse Session – Busman’s Holiday

DULUTH, MN – After having to restructure their business to accommodate for Covid restrictions, Valentini’s in the Holiday Center moved their food service area across the hallway and have brought back some of their signature features. With the new set up and lifted restrictions, Valentini’s was able to bring back self-serve, so customers can dish up as much soup and pasta as they like.

DULUTH, MN ・ 24 DAYS AGO