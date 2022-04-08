Read Handwritten Letter Joe Exotic Wrote To Ben Roethlisberger Asking for a Favor

Getty Images

What could Big Ben help the Tiger King with in any way?

JoeExoticTV via YouTube

Ben Roethlisberger and Joe Exotic

After 18 seasons as the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement from professional football on January 27th of 2022.

On September 7th of 2018, Joe Exotic, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, was arrested for conspiring to murder his nemesis Carole Baskin. Prior to and post his arrest, he got into all kinds of antics, as you may be aware from the surprise hit Tiger King, it's follow-up season, the Peacock show JOE vs CAROLE, or just the internet.

Joe has even gone so far as to beg former President Donald Trump for a pardon to get him out of jail, going as far as to setup his freedom ride after he were to get out.

Correspondence

Now, the question remains, how do these two paths cross? Like, at all?

Well, first off, lest we forget, Joe Exotic still has an active Twitter account as well as other social media accounts. His Twitter account posted the handwritten letter along with a picture of Roethlisberger.

The Tiger King wrote the handwritten letter to Big Ben begging for a favor, but not before ranting (which he's known to do) about Carole Baskin, Congress, freedom, and prison, amongst other things.

In case it's too small, or you're unable to read his handwriting, here's what the letter says:

Hey Ben, not sure if you have heard of me or not. It’s Joe Exotic the Tiger King. As you know the United States of America has kidnapped me so Carole Baskin and PETA could try to pass the Big Cat Safety Act because I’m the only one that could educate Congress why this law should never pass. Anyway they got my a** in prison for now and I need a favor from you, please sir. I have this amazing stepson named Johnny Graham and I promised him an autographed jersey by you because he thinks you are the s–t and he holds you on a pretty big pedestal. There is one on eBay but I don’t have the $600.00 to buy it for his birthday. My fans helped get everything else he wanted I’m just missing your jersey. Can you help a man out that is fighting for his own freedom? Every kid needs a hero and you are his! If so, just private message me and my people will go from there. With all the respect, Joe Graham 'Joe Exotic.'

Joe Exotic's New Husband

If you're wondering why he's signing his name "Joe Graham," it's because he's now confirmed that he is divorcing his husband, Dillon Passage, after four years of marriage (Dillon was his last love in the first season of Tiger King), and is set to marry his newest love, John Graham, that he met while in prison. While they aren't married yet, he is already using John's last name, as well as calling John's son his step-son.

Maybe you weren't wondering that. Maybe you were wondering what else Joe Exotic has been up to lately. His Twitter account is full of posts like this:

In case you were having a normal day and needed it to get weird, you're welcome.