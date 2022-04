Who’s your dark horse? While the rest of the nation is busy bemoaning its busted brackets for the NCAA’s College Basketball Tournament, fans of American Players Theatre find themselves following a very different — and frankly, very bizarre — throwdown. Our local classical theater company concocted its own Ides of March Madness bracket, filled with matchup pairings from Shakespeare plays both familiar and obscure, with theater fans deciding who advances and who heads home. It’s a clever conceit, although I could wish Brenda DeVita and company had followed a more traditional seeding formula: A first-round matchup between Romeo & Juliet and Beatrice & Benedick from “Much Ado About Nothing” felt more like an Elite Eight throwdown between Duke and Arkansas than the typical blue blood vs. mid-major mismatch you’d expect. (Bad news for the heady young lovers: APT fans must be remembering David Daniel and Colleen Madden’s turns as Beatrice and Benedick from 2014.) And some of the entries seemingly had less chance to advance in this dance than play-in fodder: Pisanio & Imogen from “Cymbeline” were more who? than Norfolk State.

