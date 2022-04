2021-22 Team: Spokane Chiefs (WHL) NHL Central Scouting: 7th (amongst NA goalies) Mason Beaupit has been steadily improving throughout the season to the point where he has helped the Spokane Chiefs jump back into the Western Hockey League (WHL) playoff race. He has helped the Chiefs pull off upset victories lately over powerhouse teams the Kamloops Blazers and Everett Silvertips despite his team being outshot in both games. While he has been good for Spokane all season, one could argue his best hockey has come during his past ten games.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO