ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

BZA Grants Casino Variance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Churchill Downs' plans to build a casino and hotel on the east side of Terre Haute took another major step forward. On Thursday morning, the Terre Haute Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved a variance for the project. This will allow CDI to build a 150-foot tall hotel. The City limits those projects to 125 feet due to its proximity to the airport.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
The Independent

Judge questions Abrams suit seeking unlimited contributions

A federal judge expressed skepticism Monday that he can give Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams the immediate right to begin raising and spending unlimited campaign contributions under Georgia law.U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen told a lawyer for Abrams' gubernatorial campaign that she was asking him to rewrite state law to allow Abrams' One Georgia committee to start taking money before the May 24 primary.“The remedy you're asking me to do, I'm uncomfortable with, because you're asking me to rewrite the statute,” Cohen told lawyer Joyce Lewis during a hearing in Atlanta.Cohen suggested that it would have “made more sense” if...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MyChesCo

Neuronetics Reports Inducement Grant

MALVERN, PA — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) recently announced the granting of inducement awards to five new non-executive employees. In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the awards were approved by Neuronetics’ Compensation Committee and made as a material inducement to each employee’s entry into employment with the Company.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Community Policy