ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

[PAST EVENT] Arab Arts Gala! An Evening of Film, Music & Dance

College of William and Mary
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for this collaborative evening of film, music, and dance, a part of William & Mary's 2022 Ampersand International Arts Festival (formerly the Global Film Festival) and the Asian Centennial. The film, Sirens (at 6 p.m) will be followed...

events.wm.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Special event and new films opening at art theater

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Cinema Art Theater, starting Friday, March 18, will present “Master,” a haunting drama about college students who find that their predominantly white school may be disguising something sinister. At an elite New England university built on the site of a Salem-era gallows hill, three African American women, played by Regina Hall, Zoe Renee and Kara Young, strive to find their place. Navigating politics and privilege, they encounter increasingly terrifying manifestations of the school's haunted past and present.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Rolling Stone

Livestreams, Online Events and Vaping: Opportunities for Brands to Connect With Dance Music Fans

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Dance music’s rising popularity over the years has increasingly drawn attention from companies and advertisers seeking to reach its fans. IMS Business reports that in 2019, dance music was the third most popular music genre with roughly 1.5 billion people listening globally.
THEATER & DANCE
Norristown Times Herald

Marc Anthony jumpstarts the weekend at Santander Arena [Events roundup]

The following events are planned for the week ahead throughout the region:. • One of the most influential artists of his time and a true ambassador of Latin music and culture, Marc Anthony brings his “Pa’lla Voy” tour to Santander Arena, Reading, on Thursday at 8 p.m. A six-time Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winner, Anthony has earned countless gold and platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America and has over 30 Billboard chart hits and over 7.1 billion views on YouTube to his credit. In 2019, he released “Opus,” his first new studio album in six years. “Opus” is his eighth salsa album since “Otra Nota” established him in 1993. In addition to winning the 2020 Grammy for Best Tropical Album, “Opus” was nominated for Latin American Music Awards for Favorite Album, Favorite Artist Tropical, Favorite Song (“Parecen Viernes”) and Favorite Tour. He also was a finalist in four categories for the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Tickets start at $59 at ticketmaster.com.
READING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamsburg, VA
Entertainment
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Williamsburg, VA
KIXS FM 108

Carrie Underwood Teases New Music: ‘Coming Friday’ [Listen]

It's been more than three years since Carrie Underwood released her last full-length studio album, Cry Pretty, and though she's stayed plenty busy since then — releasing a Christmas album, My Gift, and a gospel album, My Savior, plus a hit duet with Jason Aldean called "If I Didn't Love You" — fans have been clamoring for the next chapter.
CELEBRITIES
LoneStar 92

‘American Idol': Daniel Marshall Griffith’s Cover of Garth Brooks’ ‘The Dance’ Is a Winner [Watch]

One artist stood out as the sole country singer on Sunday night's (March 20) episode of American Idol. His name is Daniel Marshall Griffith. Standing in front of Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie with his guitar in hand, the Chesapeake, Va., native made it clear that he had a tall order — he would be auditioning with Garth Brooks’ “The Dance.”
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sabah Fakhri
SheKnows

Eat Your Heart Out, Bradley Cooper! A Star Is Reborn in a Way to Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd and His Beautiful Lady Love

Daytime heartthrob’s spin on a theme song for the ages. The Young and the Restless actor Conner Floyd (Chance) brought out all of the feels with just one photo, especially for fans who couldn’t get enough of the 2018 remake of the hit film A Star Is Born, headlined by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. The CBS fave shared a shot on his Instagram alongside his lady love that brought romantic images from the movie rushing back.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy