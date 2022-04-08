ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Public Safety Blotter Articles

By 2022-04-08 PIO@pittsburghpa.gov
pittsburghpa.gov
 4 days ago

Just before 11:45 a.m., Pittsburgh Police from Zone 2 responded for a collision in the 1600 block of Centre...

pittsburghpa.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Durango Herald

The Blotter

7:45 a.m. A semitrailer was reportedly on fire in the 900 block of Roosa Avenue. 12:13 p.m. Someone reported an assault that occurred a few weeks ago in the 100 block of Confluence Avenue. 4:08 p.m. Three juveniles were reportedly throwing things in the road in the 1500 block of...
DURANGO, CO
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Florida police issue details on Dwayne Haskins’ death

Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday issued new details about the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. In a statement from the West Palm Beach patrol, Haskins was walking on an expressway “for unknown reasons” when he attempted to cross westbound I-595. Haskins was struck by an oncoming dump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Blotter
restorationnewsmedia.com

Butner Public Safety report March 4-10

The following is a list of incidents from March 4-10 responded to by Butner Public Safety officers. ... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
BUTNER, NC
GamesRadar+

I dodged prison on a $500K drug charge by pretending to be an undercover cop in GTA RP

I'm suddenly very aware of the cocaine stuffed deep inside my jacket pocket. Somewhere else on my person, I'm not sure where exactly because I'm wearing skinny jeans, are multiple bags of heroin. All told, I'm carrying a haul of illicit drugs with a street value of around $500,000. I'm also standing next to a cop. A uniformed cop with his gun raised. Not at me, but at the poor schmuck who just helped me steal a quad bike. He's handcuffed, on his knees with his hands behind his back. He's just been tasered. And now I'm staring down the iron sights of my Shrewsbury Uzi 9mm, trained unshakably on the forehead of my one-time partner in crime.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

1 killed in Lake County shooting

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies said one person died in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said the shooting happened on Cagan Crossings Boulevard. Investigators said everyone involved in the shooting is accounted for. Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Columbus Dispatch

Man killed in Stelzer Road shooting, woman charged in unrelated homicide identified

Columbus police have identified a Far East Side man fatally shot during a confrontation while driving on Stelzer Road, and a Westerville woman charged in an unrelated 2021 homicide of a Pataskala area man on the city's Northwest Side. Ignacio Juarez, 45, is the man who died around 10:10 p.m. Sunday on the 700 block of Stelzer Road, on the East Side, city homicide detectives announced Tuesday.   ...
PATASKALA, OH
torquenews.com

Booby Trapped Truck Makes the News and Raises Questions

Here’s the latest video showing a car thief setting off a booby trap installed by the vehicle’s owner that raises the question of when is a retaliatory prank going too far?. A Booby Trap Surprise for a Criminal. According to a recent WKYC news story in New Orleans,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Jackson Hole Radio

Alleged Hit-Man arrested in Yellowstone

A Vermont newspaper, the Caledonian-Record is reporting that a man sought for four years in connection with an apparent “murder-for-hire” was arrested in Yellowstone National Park last week. Federal documents filed in US District Court in Cheyenne show that 34-year-old Jerry Banks, living in Ft. Garland, Colorado was...
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy