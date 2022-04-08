ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

HUD raises purchase price limit for homebuyer assistance in Tucson

By Megan Myscofski
azpm.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA housing subdivision under construction in Tucson off Silverbell Road. December 2020. Options for Tucsonans looking to buy a house with down payment assistance are about to expand. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development bumped up its purchase price upper limit for the program in Tucson, per...

news.azpm.org

Comments / 2

#Hud#Housing Assistance#Housing Prices#Housing Market#Tucsonans#Chicanos#The Primavera Foundation#The Pio Decimo Center#Family Housing Resources
