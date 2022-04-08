ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Hollywood Celebrity Chris Pine Hanging Out At Few El Paso Spots

By Daniel Paulus
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some Celebrities love El Paso; whether it's showing their appreciation for some of our own local celebrities, or it's visiting El Paso (like Mike Tyson who was spotted downtown a while back). We had another celebrity come visit the Sun City this week: Chris Pine. For those who DON'T...

A Fine Pair Of Custom Boots Lured Actor Chris Pine To El Paso

It turns out that actor Chris Pine was in El Paso to pick up a pair of custom-made boots. El Paso is becoming a central hot spot for celebrities lately thanks to our multi-faceted gems, from its border cuisine to an abundance of talent and, of course, the only place on earth to find a pair of sweet custom-made leather boots.
EL PASO, TX
DC Comics “Blue Beetle” Movie Director Spotted In El Paso

It looks like El Paso is getting its very own superhero movie based on the appearance of the Blue Beetle director and cinematographer in the city. With the success of movies like suicide squad and The Batman doesn't look like DC comics superhero movies are slowing down anytime soon. So it makes sense that they're developing movies based on some lesser-known superheroes in their stable, like Blue Beetle. The forthcoming Blue Beetle movie is reported to have cast some A-list actors.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso, TX
