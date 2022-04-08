ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Contractor accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from clients, leaving work unfinished

By Logan Reigstad
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — A Madison contractor faces a dozen charges after he allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from clients and left construction work incomplete. The charges against Michael Anderson, 59, include 10 felonies and two misdemeanors. According to a criminal complaint, multiple clients hired Anderson, who...

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man accused of stealing $1,400 worth of liquor from store

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — An Eau Claire man has been charged with stealing $1,400 worth of liquor from a grocery store over three days. The Leader-Telegram reports 50-year-old Michael White was charged Friday with two counts of retail theft. According to the criminal complaint, White walked out of Festival Foods on Feb. 18 with 10 bottles of cognac and four bottles of vodka in his cart without paying for them.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Woman Accused Of Stealing Thousands From Mom

Stealing is wrong and is something no one should do. Now that I got that out of the way, I can think of plenty of different people I'd rather steal from than my own mother. This Cedar Rapids woman ripped off her mother for over $11,000. Anytime you wrong one of your parents it just makes the situation sound worse.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
City
Middleton, WI
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
The Independent

South Carolina man sentenced to execution by electric chair or firing squad for 2001 murder

A South Carolina man has been scheduled to die by electric chair or firing squad almost 23 years after he was convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk during a robbery. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, received notice from the state Supreme Court that his execution will occur on Friday, 29 April. Further appeals could delay that date. South Carolina state law requires Moore to decide between the electric chair or firing squad two weeks before he is scheduled to die. The Post and Courier reports that the notice came a day after a filing by Moore’s attorney to overturn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Heating contractor accused in death is barred from continuing to work in trade

A central Iowa man has been permanently barred from working as a heating contractor in Iowa after being accused of causing the death of a customer. Polk County District Judge Michael Huppert has issued an order permanently enjoining Jack Archer of Pleasant Hill from performing any work in the heating and ventilation trade that requires […] The post Heating contractor accused in death is barred from continuing to work in trade appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Police look for two accused of stealing thousands in jewelry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching from two suspects accused of stealing from an Albuquerque department store last month. Police say on February 25, two people walked into a department store at 10000 Coors Blvd and smashed the glass door. They then headed to the jewelry section, smashed the glass casing, and got away with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WOLF

Wilkes-Barre man sentenced for stealing thousands from church

Wilkes-Barre (Luzerne County) - A judge sentenced David Williams, 64, of Wilkes-Barre to pay $20 thousand in restitution and must serve five years in Luzerne County's Intermediate Punishment Program, after pleading guilty to theft by deception charges. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times-Leader, Williams stole the money from...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Romesentinel.com

Rome pair accused of stealing mini-bike from backyard

ROME — A man and woman have been charged with stealing an $800 mini-bike out of a Rome man’s backyard, according to a report by the Rome Police Department. Police said Jay M. Mather, 40, and Heather M. Niles, 39, both of Rome, stole the 2015 Baja Motorsports mini-bike from out of a fenced-in backyard on West Court Street on Dec. 3.
ROME, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Greensburg Man Facing Several Charges After Stealing Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Rare Coins

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man is in custody after he burglarized a home, stealing thousands of dollars worth of rare coins and then setting fire to the home. According to police, in January Randy Bryner broke into the home in Hempfield Township where he was doing handyman work and stole as much as $5,000 worth of silver coins. He then set the home on fire, closing the door behind him, and trapping the owners’ dogs. Thanks to cameras in the home, police were able to identify Bryner. “There’s clear identification of his voice because of a camera system in the house that’s designed for the dogs so they can keep an eye on their dogs,” said Trooper Stephen Limani, Pa. State Police. “When Mr. Bryner left the house and started the fire, he closed the doors and basically kept those dogs from being able to escape that fire.” Bryner is in jail and facing charges of arson, burglary, and animal cruelty.
GREENSBURG, PA
KFYR-TV

Woman accused of stealing more than $95,000 from Bismarck construction company

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 41-year-old woman has been charged with theft after police say she stole more than $95,000 from a Bismarck construction company. Bismarck police say Carissa Hanson forged checks and made deposits into her personal accounts and used the construction company owner’s credit card to make thousands of dollars in purchases between 2021 and 2022.
BISMARCK, ND
WSOC Charlotte

Tennessee paramedic accused of stealing drugs from ambulance

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee paramedic is accused of stealing drugs from a county ambulance, authorities said. Travis Alan Stenberg, who works in Sumner County as a licensed paramedic, was charged with one count of official misconduct, three counts of theft of property ($1,000 or less), four counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, one count of obtaining legend drug by fraud and one count of reckless endangerment, according to Tara Wyllie, Sumner County’s assistant district attorney.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Daily Mail

Mum's outrage as neighbour leaves 'disgusting' message on her elderly parents' car as they babysat her children - but some drivers think they DESERVED it

A mother-of-three was 'absolutely sickened' after a neighbour criticised the parking of her elderly parents' car by writing on it in permanent marker. The woman's parents, who are both in their 70s, were babysitting their grandchildren at their daughter's home in Sydney's north shore when the vandalism occurred. When they...
PUBLIC SAFETY

