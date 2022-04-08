ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, MT

Bitterroot Water Forum Plans Busy April

By Steve Fullerton
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bitterroot Water Forum is starting off the spring season with opportunities for you to help clean a scenic part of Highway 93 and also to learn some "Water-wise" tips for your garden or lawn. the group has been working at helping keep the Bitterroot River healthy with streamside...

