City Council to Meet for a Work Session on April 11, 2022

The Las Cruces City Council will meet for a work session at 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 700 N. Main St.

City staff members will discuss a new Proposed Eligibility Requirements process that would replace a Request for Proposals (RFP) process that was previously used to determine allocations of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the City has received.

The City implemented an RFP process for distribution of funds for community and economic development initiatives. However, that RFP was cancelled prior to the Feb. 22, 2022, City Council meeting. It was decided to go back to City Council to propose a new process.

The City is a recipient of ARPA/Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury. These resources are available to the City to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency or could be used to offset negative economic impacts as a result of COVID-19.

The Treasury Department has charged the City with ensuring projects respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency and meet urgent community needs. The Treasury Department recommends a swift and effective implementation process that balances facilitating simple and rapid program access across the community and maintaining a robust documentation and compliance regime.

Additionally, at Monday’s work session, City Council will receive an update from the City’s Sustainability Office. City Council will review climate change, its global and local impacts, and how the data was gathered and modeled in the Las Cruces Climate Action Plan, which the Council adopted in October 2020.

A third presentation to City Council during Monday’s work session will include an update by staff at the Amador Health Center, 999 W. Amador Ave., at the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope campus. The update will be about services the health center offers the community.

The agenda for Monday’s work session is available online at https://lascruces.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Org=Cal&Id=383.

Monday’s work session will be televised live on CLCTV, Comcast Cable channel 20 and will also be televised in high definition on channel 928. The work session also will be available online at clctv.com and at YouTube.com/clctv20.

Prior to the work session City Council will meet at 11 a.m. Monday at City Hall for a Closed Meeting. The Council will discuss pending litigation at the Closed Meeting.

Immediately following Monday’s work session there will be a brief Agenda Setting Meeting to determine the agenda for the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Monday, April 18, 2022.