Pioneer Women's Park Gazebo Design Public Meeting 3

The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department and Desert Peaks Architects will present the Pioneer Women's Park gazebo design plan, construction materials, and design options for public discussion and selection.

The meeting is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the WIA Building, 340 N. Reymond St., across from Pioneer Women’s Park.

If you have questions or would like more information, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 575/541-2550 or Catherine Mathews, Landscape Architect, at cmathews@las-cruces.org.