Las Cruces, NM

Pioneer Women's Park Gazebo Design Public Meeting 3

Las Cruces, New Mexico
 4 days ago
The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department and Desert Peaks Architects will present the Pioneer Women's Park gazebo design plan, construction materials, and design options for public discussion and selection.

The meeting is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the WIA Building, 340 N. Reymond St., across from Pioneer Women’s Park.

If you have questions or would like more information, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 575/541-2550 or Catherine Mathews, Landscape Architect, at cmathews@las-cruces.org.

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

ABOUT

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

