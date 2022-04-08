ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grizzly Bear May Have Killed Llama and Sheep in North Idaho

By Benito Baeza
 3 days ago
NAPLES, Idaho (KLIX)-A grizzly bear is suspected of killing two domestic animals in the Panhandle Region of Idaho earlier this week. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said conservation officers were called to a home near...

