Eastern Illinois University has named Dr. John Storsved as dean of its College of Health and Human Services (CHHS). “I’m beyond excited to return to EIU in this new and critical role,” Storsved said. “EIU has been at the forefront of Health and Human Services programming for many years, and I’m eager to play a part in continuing to enhance EIU’s reputation for student success and to further enrich the workforce readiness of our Central Illinois community.”

DECATUR, IL ・ 28 DAYS AGO