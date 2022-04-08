ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

State looking at ways to ease supply chain issues for liquor

By Mark Bullion
abc12.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan's Liquor Control commission is looking at ways to ease some of the supply chain challenges bars and restaurants have faced during the pandemic. The commission this week held a public hearing to try and determine more equitable ways of distributing liquor supplies to smaller retailers and...

www.abc12.com

Comments / 1

Related
97.9 WGRD

Another Major Store Chain To No Longer Sell Cigarettes

A lot of stores are moving away from selling cigarettes but one store chain to remove the products is the largest so far. I grew up in the last generation when smoking was thought of as the norm or dare I say "cool?" Cigarette vending machines were everywhere. I remember a time you didn't have to be of legal age to buy cigarettes and a kid could go get a pack for one of their parents.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
FOX 21 Online

World of Fish Experiencing Supply Chain Issues

HERMANTOWN, MN – With more people staying home over the last couple of years, the fish hobby has become more popular and the folks at World of Fish in Hermantown saw an uptick in business during that time. The struggle for them during Covid has been on the supply side with international trade shutting down along with the increase in demand. Some of the shortages they are still dealing with are live fish, fish tank decorations, and even the some of the larger aquariums themselves where the waitlist is as long as four months. But, people are willing to wait because of their love for pet fish.
HERMANTOWN, MN
WFMJ.com

Like cars, lawnmower availability hit with supply chain issues

In the next few weeks warmer weather will arrive, making the grass in our lawns start to grow out of control. Supply chain issues that plagued the car industry is now starting to leak into other industries that use gas engines. John Agnew is marking his mowers in his Boardman...
CANFIELD, OH
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flint, MI
Food & Drinks
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Business
Flint, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Lifestyle
Flint, MI
Government
NBC New York

Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled in 18 States Over Possible Contamination

Skippy is recalling tens of thousands of jars of two kinds of peanut butter distributed to 18 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over concerns the products could be contaminated by small fragments of stainless steel. Fewer than 10,000 (9,353) cases of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Wjrt#Liquor Control Commission#Grand Blanc#The White Horse Tavern#Flintstones
WNEM

Many Michigan residents still waiting to receive auto insurance refunds

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Direct deposits and checks have been arriving in bank accounts for eligible Michigan drivers as the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association sends out refunds to auto insurance companies for policyholders. Anyone who had a vehicle, motorcycle, or RV that was insured on Oct. 31 by a policy that...
SAGINAW, MI
Mix 95.7FM

These Are The Worst Rated Restaurants In Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids has some incredible places to enjoy a meal. One of my favorite places is Cherie Inn, this is my go-to brunch spot. I also love the tacos at El Globo. While Grand Rapids has some amazing places to eat, it also has some places that people will never step foot into again from their experiences at them. Top-Rated Online has a list of the best/worst-reviewed restaurants in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mashed

Why You Might See Fewer Totino's And Pillsbury Products At The Grocery Store

Supply chain problems continue to impact food companies and grocery stores nationwide. Reuters found that the Omicron wave back in January contributed to massive produce shortages, particularly along the West Coast. The price of transporting the food also skyrocketed, and even if shoppers could get ahold of their favorite products they potentially had to deal with a much higher price tag.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Killeen Daily Herald

America is currently facing many shortages; here are some that affect Killeen

The United States’ economy has been in a rough patch since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. When consumers frantically bought copious amounts of toilet paper, water and other necessities in preparation for nationwide lockdown, it was only the beginning. Now as the pandemic enters its third year, some...
KILLEEN, TX
WNEM

Value City Furniture taking over former Toys R Us site

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - New life is coming to the old Toys R Us building in Kochville, Township. Value City Furniture plans to move into the building in July. The Columbus, Ohio-based American Signature Inc., the parent company of Value City, has another location in Flint Township. Stay with TV5...
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy