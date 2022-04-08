Jeep hits parked car, smashes another car and motorcycle on Fauntleroy Way SW

It seems that double parking is a new activity for plenty of people with cars in Albany, New York. I understand that some people do not want to pay for parking and they do not want to look for parking. They can't find coins, don’t have or choose to use their credit card to pay for parking. They might be driving a friend's vehicle and the driver doesn’t know the license plate. If it is during the week and prior to 4:00pm, some streets are chock full of parked cars because of the State workers and residential parking permits. Which means you may have to walk a couple of blocks to find a parking space and get back to your car. You would rather skip the exercise and double park; while you wait for your friend or family member to return to your vehicle. Their loved one is just to be gone for a couple of minutes, therefore, double parking to patronize a business is not a big deal. It is a huge deal!

ALBANY, NY ・ 22 DAYS AGO