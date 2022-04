BAY CITY, MI - Bay City issued a traffic alert on Tuesday, March 22 warning drivers that a lane closure on Independence Bridge will be in place. According to the alert, the Bay City Department of Public Works closed the righthand northbound lane for an expansion joint repair. The lane closure may take a few days, according to the alert, but the left-hand northbound lane is expected to remain open. No firm timeline is available for when the closure will be lifted.

