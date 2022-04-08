ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson, KS

Bullpup Baseball Splits in Rivalry with Buhler

midkansasonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcPherson, Kan. – It was a battle of Top 5 teams in Class 4A on Thursday, as the undefeated Bullpups enter this week No. 2 in the Class 4A KABC Polls, they would host the undefeated Buhler Crusaders at Grant Complex, who entered the week No. 4. After...

www.midkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hutch Post

Hutch High Baseball swept by Campus

HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Baseball team was swept by Campus on Friday night at Hobart-Detter Field 11-2 and 14-0 in 5 innings. Hutchinson (1-5) fell behind early in game one and couldn't come back in an 11-2 loss to Haysville Campus on Friday. Haysville Campus scored on a single by Jake Jost and a fielder's choice by Caleb Smith in the second inning.. Hutch lost despite out-hitting Haysville Campus ten to five. In the second inning, Haysville Campus got their offense started. Haysville Campus scored one run when Jost singled. Haysville Campus broke the game open by scoring six runs in the fifth inning. Ian Davis, Aidan Williams, Grady Clements, and Christian Sicard each drove in runs during the inning. Jacob Vulgamore was the winning pitcher for Haysville Campus. Vulgamore lasted six innings, allowing seven hits and two runs while striking out six and walking zero. Kyan Caudillo threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.. Maliki Miller took the loss for the Salthawks . Miller surrendered four runs on one hit over two and two-thirds innings.. The Salthawks totaled ten hits in the game. Carter Morgan, Kinser Newquist , and Caiden Beavers each racked up multiple hits for Hutchinson. Beavers, Newquist , and Morgan each managed two hits to lead the Salthawks.
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buhler, KS
Mcpherson, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Lawrence, KS
City
Mcpherson, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
The Manhattan Mercury

MHS boys' golf finishes 8th in season opener

The Manhattan High boys’ golf team opened the 2022 season with an eighth-place finish at the Washburn Rural Great Plains Classic on Thursday. The Indians scored 345 in the 15-team tournament while Olathe West won with a 311 score. Senior Jonathan Wefald topped the results for Manhattan, finishing in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy