A Lafayette man is behind bars after local police say he was in possession of over $165,000.00 worth of illegal drugs. According to a press release from Lafayette PD, the arrest made within the city limits of the Hub City. The drug bust came after Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) intercepted a package containing 4,997 Tapentadol tablets which led to the residence in Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 18 DAYS AGO