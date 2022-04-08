ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Backyard Birding Program - April 12

losgatosca.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet to know the birds around you with a guided program from the Santa Cruz...

www.losgatosca.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WHAV

Backyard Beekeeping Demonstration at Tattersall Farm April 3

The Trustees of Tattersall Farm and Frank Valadao of Soney Bees of Haverhill are hosting a Backyard Beekeeping demonstration and information session. An introduction to beekeeping, topics will include how to find a good location for a hive, how to assemble one and how to install a package of bees or 5-frame Nuc. There will also be information on maintaining and feeding honey bees, harvesting bees and preparing hives for winter.
HAVERHILL, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Santa Cruz, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
Santa Cruz, CA
Lifestyle
WMDT.com

HPAI bird flu cases cause concern among backyard birds, advice from a veterinarian

MARYLAND – The highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI is spreading quickly among birds. Veterinary experts are working to save the birds who haven’t been exposed. HPAI is a respiratory disease of birds caused by influenza, which is common in wild birds. Unfortunately, some subtypes of the virus-like H5N1 can cause severe illness and even death in poultry. We’re told it can be passed along from bird to bird through feces.
MARYLAND STATE
richmondobserver

Sandhills Center announces April Family Support Program webinars

WEST END — The Family Support and Community Collaboration Programs are funded by Sandhills Center and conducted through a contract with North Carolina Families United. The programs support families of children with emotional, learning, and behavioral challenges. April 14: Parents, Foster Parents and Caregivers Support Group meeting will be...
WEST END, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birding#Birds#Civic Center#Library#Binoculars#Backyard Birding Program#Museum#Education
The Independent

Baby sloth takes keepers by surprise at zoo

Zookeepers had “a lovely surprise” when they discovered a baby sloth as they went to deliver food to the enclosure.The youngster was born to Flo, a three-year-old Linne’s two-toed sloth, and Reggie at Dudley Zoo and Castle (DZC) on April 4.DZC curator Richard Brown said staff were “thrilled” at the arrival of the first baby sloth to be born at the West Midlands zoo in its 85-year history, which keepers spotted as they took Flo and Reggie their supper.“It was a lovely surprise for staff to discover the baby, especially as Flo wasn’t showing signs of being in labour during...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy