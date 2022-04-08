ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

PETA blasts SeaWorld San Antonio for death of disabled dolphin in its care for less than a year

By Michael Karlis
San Antonio Current
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has called out SeaWorld San Antonio, accusing the theme park of treating a disabled dolphin that died in its care on March 19 as a prop used to entertain visitors. The dolphin Helen died after less than a year at the park...

www.sacurrent.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Whale Takes Tourists for Ride Near Mexico By Lifting Boat on Its Back and Swimming Away

A gray whale took a group of tourists on the boat ride of their lives, as seen in a video shared online by one of the passengers. Lory Barra, the woman purportedly behind the camera in the clip shared last Tuesday with ViralHog, said she and other tourists on a boat trip played with the gray whale "for over 2 hours" in a lagoon near Guerrero Negro, Mexico. Based on the video above, the whale was not shy about playing back.
ANIMALS
cruisehive.com

Princess Cruises Cancels Sailing to Canada Due to Dry Dock Preparations

Princess Cruises has made the difficult decision to shorten the current sailing of Caribbean Princess by four days and disembark passengers in San Francisco, rather than continuing on to Vancouver, due to dry dock needs requiring more time than initially planned. Guests on board are being assisted with travel home and offered compensation for the shortened itinerary.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
tripsavvy.com

This Major Florida Theme Park Just Opened a Quiet Room for Travelers With Autism

From rip-roaring rollercoasters to candy floss and spinning teacups, visiting a theme park with children can create remarkable family memories. However, for parents of children with autism, extra planning and preparation are necessary. Now, one major amusement park is committing to making the theme park experience for those with autism a little easier.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Pets & Animals
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seaworld San Antonio#Peta#Dolphin#Seaworld Entertainment#Noaa
TexasHighways

How Texas Continues to Take Roller Coasters to New Heights

As a kid, I considered the Judge Roy Scream roller coaster at Six Flags Over Texas to be my personal Everest. The ride debuted at the Arlington amusement park in 1980, borrowing its name from Judge Roy Bean, the infamous adventurer-turned-Texas justice of the peace, who survived being hanged after he shot a Mexican official over Bean’s entanglement with a woman. Considering the coaster’s seemingly dangerous drop of 65 feet, I wondered about my own chances of survival. It was 1989, and I was 11. My hair permed; my bangs teased up high for my first amusement park visit. I wanted to be like my teenage babysitters who bragged about the “gnarly” coasters they rode at Six Flags—the Shock Wave, the Flashback, the Cliffhanger. Instead, I looked at the Judge Roy with a mixture of terror and excitement. I balked two or three times, having to leave the line, before I finally triumphed. But the minute I stepped out of the coaster car, I queued up to go again.
TEXAS STATE
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Adds Statement Estimating Guests Could Use Lightning Lane for ‘2 or 3’ Attractions Per Day

Walt Disney World has added a new statement to its webpage about Disney Genie+ estimating how often guests will be able to take advantage of the upcharge service each day. The new addition says, “On average, guests can enter 2 to 3 attractions or experiences per day using the Lightning Lane entrance if the first selection is made early in the day.” Currently, no limits have been placed on how many standard Lightning Lane reservations can be booked in a day, though individual Lightning Lanes purchases for select high-demand attractions are restricted to two per guest per day. Guests can purchase the service and begin making reservations beginning at 7 AM on the day of their visit, while additional time slots can be booked once the first one is used or expires, or two hours after park opening or when the first reservations are made, whichever comes first.
TRAVEL
Outsider.com

Massive Great White Shark, Weighing 1600 Pounds, Circles Off Coast of Florida

It’s that time of year again, folks. As the weather gets warmer, more and more folks will head down the coastline to enjoy some time at all of the wonderful beaches scattered across our country’s beautiful coastline. As exciting as it is for beach season to return in America, it is also important to keep one’s eyes peeled this summer. For instance, this week, a massive great white shark that weighed over 1,600 pounds was caught circling the coast of Florida. Over 1,600 pounds, which is a huge great white shark.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
Place
Vancouver, CA
Thrillist

This Sleepy Caribbean Island Has Hidden Beaches and the Bluest Water

Once your flight descends over the Turks & Caicos islands, the first thing you’ll notice is the brilliant, blue Gatorade-colored water that encircles the land masses. There’s no seawater quite like Turks water. Most of the islands are framed by white limestone, and there’s no murky runoff from volcanoes, mountains, or rivers, so the oceans keep their brilliant blues. That's also partly why you'll find the world’s third largest barrier reef here. The intricate and colorful underwater landscape makes for awe-inspiring snorkeling and diving opportunities.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Mexican prison island to be transformed from ‘hell’ to idyllic holiday spot

A former island prison complex in Mexico is hoping to reinvent itself as a tourism destination, three years after prison operations were shut down.The Islas Marias - known as “Mexico’s Alcatraz” - are a four-hour boat ride from Mexico’s Pacific Coast, in the Nayarit region, which is home to popular surfer towns and whale watching.The islands were registered as a Natural Protected Area (ANP) and official biosphere reserve, and later made a Unesco World Heritage Site.However, they served as a penal colony for over 100 years, from 1905 to when the facility was finally closed down in 2019.Now the Mexican...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy