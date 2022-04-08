UPDATE: APD Seeking Community Help Locating Missing Adult

UPDATE:

Perez was located safely.

ORIGINAL:

Case:

22-0640115

Date of last contact: March 5, 2022

Location: I-35 and Parmer Ln

Missing: Timothy Perez, Hispanic male, 31 years-of-age

The Austin Police Department (APD) Missing Persons Unit is requesting help in locating 31-year-old Timothy Perez.

Perez was reported missing on March 5, 2022. He was traveling to Austin from Houston and was last seen near the intersection of I-35 and W. Parmer Ln.

Perez is described as a:

Hispanic male

6’1”

170 lbs

Dark brown eyes

Black hair

Long beard

If you see Perez, or have information regarding his whereabouts please call 9-1-1 immediately.