ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

UPDATE: APD Seeking Community Help Locating Missing Adult

Austin, Texas
Austin, Texas
 4 days ago

UPDATE:

Perez was located safely.

ORIGINAL:

Case:

22-0640115

Date of last contact: March 5, 2022

Location: I-35 and Parmer Ln

Missing: Timothy Perez, Hispanic male, 31 years-of-age

The Austin Police Department (APD) Missing Persons Unit is requesting help in locating 31-year-old Timothy Perez.

Perez was reported missing on March 5, 2022. He was traveling to Austin from Houston and was last seen near the intersection of I-35 and W. Parmer Ln.

Perez is described as a:

  • Hispanic male
  • 6’1”
  • 170 lbs
  • Dark brown eyes
  • Black hair
  • Long beard

If you see Perez, or have information regarding his whereabouts please call 9-1-1 immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NiF7W_0f3rfuv800

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

MPD seeks help finding critically missing man

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- UDATE: Delanden D. Delacy has been found. The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating critically missing 44-year-old Delanden D. Delacy. Police describe Delacy as a man with short hair and a beard. Officials say he last seen Friday, March 25th near 2nd...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Trussville Tribune

Coroner seeks help in locating the families of deceased individuals

UPDATE: Both deceased individuals’ families have been notified of their deaths. From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the families of the following two decedents who recently died in Jefferson County. Martinez Durend Gilchrist, 50, died on Febraury 24, 2022, at 7:55 […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WSAV News 3

UPDATE: Police locate missing 20-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), missing person, Byron Melendez, has been located. ===== (previous article) SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a missing 20-year-old last seen in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Byron Melendez was seen at 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fatim Hemraj

5 years ago, a woman and her 8-month-old baby vanished after a trip to the beach. What happened to Keir and Chloe?

On April 30, 2017, 34-year-old Keir Johnson told her mother that she was taking her 8-month-old baby, Chloe, to Buckroe Beach to spend the day with a friend. The beach was only a 4-minute drive from Keir's home in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive in Hampton, Virginia, however, According to The Charley Project, Keir and Chloe never arrived. Five years later, they remain missing.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
BOCANEWSNOW

Police Seek Missing Woman, Ask For Help

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Police in Boynton Beach are asking for anyone who knows the whereabouts of Robineisha Felton to come forward. Felton, 32, has been missing since Tuesday night. According to Boynton Beach Police, Felton was last seen wearing floral workout pants […] The article Police Seek Missing Woman, Ask For Help appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Apd#Hispanic
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
KGET

UPDATE: Missing Shafter man located

UPDATE (March 26): CHP deactivated the Silver Alert issued for the missing 73-year-old. He has been located, CHP said. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old man reported missing Friday from Shafter. CHP and Shafter police are asking for help to locate Jose Campos. He was last seen on […]
SHAFTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO seeks help finding teen reported missing

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a teen who was reported missing. Ka’leah Maldonado, 15, was last seen by family members March 8. She’s described as a Hispanic/Black girl, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and tan pants.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Calhoun County Journal

Police Request Help Locating Missing Man in Anniston

APD needs your help locating Cecil Hawkins Jr. He has been missing since 03/07/2022. He may be suffering from an altered mental state and needs his medication. He was last seen near 14th St. / Crawford Ave. in Anniston, on foot. If you know where we can find him, please call the Investigative Division at 256-240-4000. Please contact with any information.
ANNISTON, AL
CBS Austin

APD seeks help locating 3 suspects in aggravated robbery investigation

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the community's help locating the suspects from a North Austin aggravated robbery incident. Police say three suspects are involved. It happened on March 13, 2022 in the 9700 block of N Lamar Blvd. At around 6:00 a.m., officers responded to...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS 58

Update: Missing Sheboygan man, Jerry Butler, located

SHEBOYGAN (CBS 58) -- Sheboygan police hope you can help them find a missing man. 58-year-old Jerry Butler wandered away from his home near 12th and Huron at about 5:45 p.m. on March 20. He goes by "JJ" or "Mr. Butler" and may be confused. He was last seen wearing...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
NBC Chicago

UPDATE: Missing Step Sisters from Belmont Central Are Located

UPDATE: Two step sisters reported missing from Belmont Central on the Northwest Side have been located, police said Friday morning. Melina Diaz, 13, and Hailey Hernandez, 11, were last seen at their home Wednesday night in the 6300 block of West Melrose Avenue, Chicago police said. No other details were...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 59

Greenfield police seek help finding missing teen

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. The Greenfield Police Department said 15-year-old Quinton Knoll was last seen Monday on Franklin Street. Police have not released a description of Knoll but posted a photo of him on the GPD Twitter...
GREENFIELD, IN
KCTV 5

Merriam police ask for help locating missing teen

MERRIAM, Ks. (KCTV) - Police in Merriam are looking for a teen who was last seen Friday morning. Dai’tron Daniels-Strickland, 14, was last seen the morning of March 25. Merriam police reported the teen “was last seen getting on the bus to go to school”. If you...
MERRIAM, KS
Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas

114
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Austin (US: /ˈɔːstən/, UK: /ˈɒstɪn, ˈɔːstɪn/) It is the southernmost state capital in the contiguous United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy