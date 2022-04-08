UPDATE: APD Seeking Community Help Locating Missing Adult
UPDATE:
Perez was located safely.
ORIGINAL:
Case:
22-0640115
Date of last contact: March 5, 2022
Location: I-35 and Parmer Ln
Missing: Timothy Perez, Hispanic male, 31 years-of-age
The Austin Police Department (APD) Missing Persons Unit is requesting help in locating 31-year-old Timothy Perez.
Perez was reported missing on March 5, 2022. He was traveling to Austin from Houston and was last seen near the intersection of I-35 and W. Parmer Ln.
Perez is described as a:
- Hispanic male
- 6’1”
- 170 lbs
- Dark brown eyes
- Black hair
- Long beard
If you see Perez, or have information regarding his whereabouts please call 9-1-1 immediately.
