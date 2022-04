NEW YORK -- There was progress in Albany on Thursday.Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that after a weeklong delay there is a conceptual agreement on a new state budget, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported.It is the governor's first budget and she was happy she could finally say that all the wrangling with state lawmakers had finally paid off."The long-awaited day has arrived," Hochul said.And despite a one-week delay, the $220 billion budget is filled with a number of the things that were important to the governor. At the top of the list, given the concerns about public safety, was bail reform and...

