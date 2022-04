Teenager Eya Guezguez, the youngest Tunisian to compete at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has died after a training accident at sea. Guezguez, 17, was practicing for future competitions on Sunday with her twin sister and fellow Olympian, Sarra Guezguez, when strong winds reportedly caused their sailboat to capsize. Eya...

ACCIDENTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO