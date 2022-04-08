Food & Wine: A Sweet Sequel

Cheesecake Factory: where middle school accomplishments are celebrated. Your parents might have taken you there as a reward for graduating eighth grade, but you knew it was just an excuse for them to enjoy the restaurant's creamy confections. It might have been your first taste of a more elevated dining experience, and even though it's a chain, you felt like it was a real treat, a place where the servers wear meticulously clean uniforms and study the menu like they are preparing for the BAR exam (via Insider).

