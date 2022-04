The Solid Waste Task Force presented recommendations for the future of solid waste disposal and recycling in Sugar Land during a City Council meeting March 15. With the city of Sugar Land's current waste and recycling contract with Republic Services set to end in March 2023, City Manager Mike Goodrum organized the Solid Waste Task Force to identify areas where the city’s next contract could be improved.

