Multiple road closures scheduled for April 11 - 15

 4 days ago

KILLEEN, Texas (April 8, 2022) – The City of Killeen’s Public Works Transportation Division will have pavement marking services performed on the following roadways from Monday, April 11, - Friday, April 15. This service will result in various lane closures throughout the day, and entire road closures may occur during this project.

Street and or lane closures will take place from 7a.m. - 7p.m. daily and roads will be open only to local / residing residents during this time period. There will be a series of traffic control devices in place to guide motor vehicles around the work zone and closure. Motorists are encouraged to use caution, obey traffic control devices, and consider an alternate route during street maintenance.

The planned closures are as follows:

  1. Valley Road from W. Rancier Avenue to Garth Drive
  2. South 2nd Street from Veterans Memorial Boulevard (Business 190) to E. Hallmark Avenue
  3. North 38th Street from Lake Road to Westcliff Road
  4. Sprott Avenue from Root Avenue to North 10th Street
  5. West Green Avenue from North College to North 2nd Street
  6. East Green Avenue from North 4th Street to North 10th Street
  7. Church Avenue from Root Avenue to North 10th Street
  8. Avenue A from Root Avenue to North 10th Street
  9. Avenue B from Root Avenue to North 10th Street
  10. Avenue C from Root Avenue to North 10th Street
  11. Avenue D from Root Avenue to North 10th Street
  12. College from RR Tracks to W. Young Avenue
  13. North Park Street from West Dean Avenue to Dead End
  14. North 2nd Street from RR Tracks to West Rancier Avenue
  15. North 4th Street from RR Tracks to East Rancier Avenue
  16. North Gray Street from RR Tracks to East Rancier Avenue

It is very important that all vehicles obey the traffic control devices for the safety of the citizens and employees. All schedules are based on weather and are subject to change.

The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation. Please contact the City of Killeen Transportation office at (254) 616-3153 or email nwaddington@killeentexas.gov with any questions or concerns.

Killeen, Texas

Killeen, Texas

Killeen is directly adjacent to the main cantonment of Fort Hood. Its economy depends on the activities of the post, and the soldiers and their families stationed there. It is known as a military "boom town" because of its rapid growth and high influx of soldiers.

