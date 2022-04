(WENY) - The Laurel Health Centers will be holding two COVID-19 rapid test events in the month of April. The first will be on April 14th from 9 to 11 AM in Breiter's parking lot at 1442 South Main Street in Mansfield. The second will be from April 28th from 9 to 11 AM at the Dollar General Parking lot on 346 East Main Street in Westfield.

MANSFIELD, PA ・ 17 DAYS AGO