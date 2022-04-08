ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Avian flu detected in Indiana commercial duck operation

By Richard Essex
WISH-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This is the first time the avian flu has been detected on a commercial duck farm in Indiana. Indiana is the leading producer of ducks in the country. The impacted farm in Elkhart County has 4,000 ducks that will be depopulated. “This is unusual in...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ticks carrying rare virus found in several states

Ticks carrying a rare virus that can make humans sick have been found recently in six states, according to a study released Wednesday. The ticks found to be carrying the virus, called a lone star tick, were discovered in Georgia by researchers at Emory University. The ticks are common in Georgia and other states across the South and Midwest, but the ones found by the researchers were carrying a virus called the Heartland virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
County
Elkhart County, IN
Local
Indiana Industry
Local
Indiana Business
Elkhart County, IN
Business
Elkhart County, IN
Industry
State
Indiana State
City
New Pekin, IN
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KISS 106

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
Vice

Superbug-Infected Chicken Is Being Sold All Over the US

This story was reported in collaboration with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, an independent not-for-profit news organization based in London. Joanne Canda-Alvarez found her 9-year-old son splayed out on his bedroom floor, unable to move and foaming at the mouth. The day before, Jayven had been playing golf with his family. Now he was completely paralysed by the sudden onset of a rare autoimmune disease that doctors linked to campylobacter, a bacteria mainly found in poultry products.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Flu#Bird Flu#Duck#Birds
WMAZ

2nd pancake and waffle mix recall in 2 days. This one is nationwide.

A nationwide recall has been issued for pancake mix sold at Walmart due to possible contamination of foreign matter. It comes one day after a similar, more limited recall for pancake mix. Continental Mills issued a recall for one lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, the company...
FOOD SAFETY
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
Outsider.com

Walmart Recalls 25,000 Bags of Popular Chips Due to Possible Contamination

If you’re planning on grocery shopping any time soon, it might be best to avoid one particular food item. Last month, Walmart issued recalls for their Great Value Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips. The FDA found this particular brand of chip posed a potential health hazard to consumers. Reports state the Great Value brand tortilla chips potentially saw metal contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BGR.com

This dollar store recalled every single product because of a massive rodent infestation

Family Dollar announced a massive recall a few weeks ago, stopping sales of many products in its stores after discovering an enormous rodent infestation at a distribution center. The recall was so significant that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted a separate warning to inform customers about the significant recall action. A couple of weeks later, Dollar Tree issued its own recall for every single Family Dollar product it sells.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Popculture

Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

These states have stopped emergency food stamp benefits

Millions of Americans will feel the impact of inflation as these states stop emergency food stamp benefits. Find a full list of the included states here. The federal public health emergency is set to expire April 16, 2022. SNAP, also known as food stamps, has been providing at least $95 a month to recipients over the last two years. Find additional information here.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

Does KFC Accept SNAP EBT Cards?

Select Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients who have a hankering for a bucket of finger lickin' good chicken can satisfy that craving by using their electronic benefit payment cards at...
RESTAURANTS
WKRC

Stimulus checks for inflation: Here are the states planning to send money to residents

UNDATED (WKRC) - With inflation rates the highest they've been in four decades, some states are planning to soften the economic blow by sending tax rebate checks to residents. While the pandemic helped create a devastating labor shortage, many workers are starting to regain their jobs, leading to an income tax increase, and thriving retail sales are leading to a sales tax increase, as well.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy