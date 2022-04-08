ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

DNA replication at high res

By Beth Moorefield
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. Moorefield, B. DNA replication...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Evolutionary transition from a single RNA replicator to a multiple replicator network

In prebiotic evolution, self-replicating molecules are believed to have evolved into complex living systems by expanding their information and functions open-endedly. Theoretically, such evolutionary complexification could occur through successive appearance of novel replicators that interact with one another to form replication networks. Here we perform long-term evolution experiments of RNA that replicates using a self-encoded RNA replicase. The RNA diversifies into multiple coexisting host and parasite lineages, whose frequencies in the population initially fluctuate and gradually stabilize. The final population, comprising five RNA lineages, forms a replicator network with diverse interactions, including cooperation to help the replication of all other members. These results support the capability of molecular replicators to spontaneously develop complexity through Darwinian evolution, a critical step for the emergence of life.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The inner side of yeast PCNA contributes to genome stability by mediating interactions with Rad18 and the replicative DNA polymerase Î´

PCNA is a central orchestrator of cellular processes linked to DNA metabolism. It is a binding platform for a plethora of proteins and coordinates and regulates the activity of several pathways. The outer side of PCNA comprises most of the known interacting and regulatory surfaces, whereas the residues at the inner side constitute the sliding surface facing the DNA double helix. Here, by investigating the L154A mutation found at the inner side, we show that the inner surface mediates protein interactions essential for genome stability. It forms part of the binding site of Rad18, a key regulator of DNA damage tolerance, and is required for PCNA sumoylation which prevents unscheduled recombination during replication. In addition, the L154 residue is necessary for stable complex formation between PCNA and the replicative DNA polymerase Î´. Hence, its absence increases the mutation burden of yeast cells due to faulty replication. In summary, the essential role of the L154 of PCNA in guarding and maintaining stable replication and promoting DNA damage tolerance reveals a new connection between these processes and assigns a new coordinating function to the central channel of PCNA.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Implementation of single-qubit measurement-based t-designs using IBM processors

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08632-z, published online 23 March 2022. In the original version of this Article, Conrad Strydom was omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to conradstryd@gmail.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Department of Physics, Stellenbosch University,...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Author Correction: Excluding false negative error in certification of quantum channels

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00444-x, published online 05 November 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This work was supported by the Foundation for Polish Science (FNP) under Grant Number POIR.04.04.00-00-17C1/18-00.". "The project "Near-term quantum computers: Challenges, optimal implementations and applications" under Grant Number...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Tracking daratumumab clearance using mass spectrometry: implications on M protein monitoring and reusing daratumumab

Correction to: Leukemia https://doi.org/10.1038/s41375-021-01501-0, published online 29 January 2022. We noted a mistake in the Introduction section in the following sentence: "and ability to differentiate therapeutic monoclonal antibodies from endogenous M proteins based on unique retention time and mass". The use of mass and retention time is actually not true for the MALDI method. We would like to correct this sentence and replace it with: "with ability to aid in differentiating therapeutic monoclonal antibodies from endogenous M proteins on the basis of mass to charge".
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The "horizontal" components of the real gravity are not relevant to ocean dynamics

In a recent paper1, the author derived equations on coordinate surfaces equivalent to oblate spheroids that account for the deviation of geopotential surfaces from spherical surfaces due to the centrifugal force caused by Earth's rotation (but then approximated them as spheres-see Supplementary Information). The author argued that the true gravity not only has a vertical component in these coordinates, but also a horizontal component due to variations in Earth's mass distribution. The magnitude of the horizontal component of gravity was claimed to be an order of magnitude larger than the horizontal components of Coriolis force and pressure gradient force that form the main geostrophic balance for large-scale oceanographic flow. The author argued that omission of the horizontal component of gravity is not warranted.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Science for citizens

Although science affects humankind's knowledge, its practice has largely been restricted to a small group of people. The advance ofï»¿ citizen science challenges this idea. Ask people what sparked their interest in science, and you will hear of encounters with someone who was passionate about nature, about the stars, about the inner workings of a machine, or of the encouragement of a teacher. They will also tell of the role played by encyclopaedias, scientific books or children's TV shows. Others may recount their fascination of a trip to, for example, a natural history museum. But not all young science enthusiasts go on to pursue a career as a professionally trained scientist, even though most of them retain their interest in the subject.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A tale of two Millies

Carbon Queen: The Remarkable Life of Nanoscience Pioneer Mildred Dresselhaus. Milana, S. A tale of two Millies. Nat. Phys. 18, 369 (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41567-022-01576-1 I agree my information will be processed in accordance with the Nature and Springer Nature Limited Privacy Policy.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Nature.com

Polarization based discrete variables quantum key distribution via conjugated homodyne detection

Optical homodyne detection is widely adopted in continuous-variable quantum key distribution for high-rate field measurement quadratures. Besides that, those detection schemes have been being implemented for single-photon statistics characterization in the field of quantum tomography. In this work, we propose a discrete-variable quantum key distribution (DV-QKD) implementation that combines the use of phase modulators for high-speed state of polarization (SOP) generation, with a conjugate homodyne detection scheme which enables the deployment of high speed QKD systems. The channel discretization relies on the application of a detection threshold that allows to map the measured voltages as a click or no-click. Our scheme relies also on the use of a time-multiplexed pilot tone-quantum signal architecture which enables the use of a Bob locally generated local oscillator and opens the door to an effective polarization drift compensation scheme. Besides that, our results shows that for higher detection threshold values we obtain a very low quantum bit error rate (QBER) on the sifted key. Nevertheless, due to huge number of discarded qubits the obtained secure key length abruptly decreases. From our results, we observe that optimizing the detection threshold and considering a system operating at 500 MHz symbol generation clock, a secure key rate of approximately 46.9 Mbps, with a sifted QBER of Â \(1.5\%\) over 40 km of optical fiber. This considering the error correction and privacy amplification steps necessary to obtain a final secure key.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Retraction Note: HMGB1 Facilitated Macrophage Reprogramming towards a Proinflammatory M1-like Phenotype in Experimental Autoimmune Myocarditis Development

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep21884, published online 22 February 2016. The Authors have retracted this Article. After publication, the Authors informed the journal that Fig.Â 4 contained incorrectly reported results, and the images in Fig.Â 5 had been published elsewhere. In addition, concerns were raised regarding partial overlap in the flow cytometry plots in Fig.Â 2F (HMGB1 and HMGB1"‰+"‰anti-TLR4 groups). The Authors are unable to provide raw data used to produce the figures, and therefore retract this Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Boosting dendritic cell nanovaccines

A preclinical study reports a platform for the generation of dendritic cell-derived nanovesicles with enhanced immunostimulatory function, which demonstrate promising antitumoural activity in mouse models and might overcome some of the shortcomings of early-generation dendritic cell nanovaccines. While multiple clinical trials have demonstrated the safety and immunogenicity of vaccines based...
CANCER
Nature.com

A recurrent SHANK1 mutation implicated in autism spectrum disorder causes autistic-like core behaviors in mice via downregulation of mGluR1-IP3R1-calcium signaling

The genetic etiology and underlying mechanism of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) remain elusive. SHANK family genes (SHANK1/2/3) are well known ASD-related genes. However, little is known about how SHANK missense mutations contribute to ASD. Here, we aimed to clarify the molecular mechanism of and the multilevel neuropathological features induced by Shank1 mutations in knock-in (KI) mice. In this study, by sequencing the SHANK1 gene in a cohort of 615 ASD patients and 503 controls, we identified an ASD-specific recurrent missense mutation, c.2621"‰G"‰>"‰A (p.R874H). This mutation demonstrated strong pathogenic potential in in vitro experiments, and we generated the corresponding Shank1 R882H-KI mice. Shank1 R882H-KI mice displayed core symptoms of ASD, namely, social disability and repetitive behaviors, without confounding comorbidities of abnormal motor function and heightened anxiety. Brain structural changes in the frontal cortex, hippocampus and cerebellar cortex were observed in Shank1 R882H-KI mice via structural magnetic resonance imaging. These key brain regions also showed severe and consistent downregulation of mGluR1-IP3R1-calcium signaling, which subsequently affected the release of intracellular calcium. Corresponding cellular structural and functional changes were present in Shank1 R882H-KI mice, including decreased spine size, reduced spine density, abnormal morphology of postsynaptic densities, and impaired hippocampal long-term potentiation and basal excitatory transmission. These findings demonstrate the causative role of SHANK1 in ASD and elucidate the underlying biological mechanism of core symptoms of ASD. We also provide a reliable model of ASD with core symptoms for future studies, such as biomarker identification and therapeutic intervention studies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Comparative transcriptome analysis reveals differentially expressed genes related to the tissue-specific accumulation of anthocyanins in pericarp and aleurone layer for maize

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-37697-y, published online 21 February 2019. This Article contains errors. The Article states throughout that the gene GRMZM2G089528 is annotated as flavonoid 3', 5'-hydroxylase or one of members of CYP706A protein. It should state that the gene GRMZM2G089528 is annotated as predicted flavonoid 3', 5'-hydroxylase or one of members of CYP706A protein.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

On the use of preclinical imaging to explore the principles of brain function in rodent models and their relevance for illnesses of the human mind

We recently published in Translational Psychiatry an article that examine the strategies for evaluating brain function at the whole-brain level [1]. In this review, we covered several methods, from functional MRI to functional ultrasound to calcium imaging. For each technique, we wrote a brief history of its development, the physical notion, some key applications, its potentials, and its limitations. We concluded that methods for imaging the rodent brain at the network level are growing and will advance our understanding of brain function.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Stats Study Reveals Reason for Replicability Crisis in Neuroscience

The ability to image inside of our skulls has advanced neuroscience research in much the same way that Ignaz Semmelweiss’s germ theory advanced hospital practice. In short, it has proved a revolutionary technology that has hugely improved our understanding of the brain. But new research casts significant doubt on...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Human rhinovirus promotes STING trafficking to replication organelles to promote viral replication

Human rhinovirus (HRV), like coronavirus (HCoV), are positive-strand RNA viruses that cause both upper and lower respiratory tract illness, with their replication facilitated by concentrating RNA-synthesizing machinery in intracellular compartments made of modified host membranes, referred to as replication organelles (ROs). Here we report a non-canonical, essential function for stimulator of interferon genes (STING) during HRV infections. While the canonical function of STING is to detect cytosolic DNA and activate inflammatory responses, HRV infection triggers the release of STIM1-bound STING in the ER by lowering Ca2+, thereby allowing STING to interact with phosphatidylinositol 4-phosphate (PI4P) and traffic to ROs to facilitates viral replication and transmission via autophagy. Our results thus hint a critical function of STING in HRV viral replication and transmission, with possible implications for other RO-mediated RNA viruses.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

The first stages of DNA evolution

One fundamental question in the field of the Origin of Life is how the first molecules of DNA replicated and evolved on the primordial Earth, more than 4 billion years ago. Before the emergence of the first cells or any other form of compartmentalization, DNA and RNA molecules were likely dissolved into water ponds or into pores of rock filled with water and gas: ubiquitous conditions on a volcanic Earth. The high volcanic activity and the high temperatures were responsible for an atmosphere extremely rich in CO2. The concentration of carbon dioxide was about 25,000 times higher than today.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Single-atom Cu anchored catalysts for photocatalytic renewable H production with a quantum efficiency of 56%

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27698-3, published online 10 January 2022. In Supplementary Fig.Â 28b in the Supplementary PDF for this article, the figure panel incorrectly read '345 mW/cm2' but should have been '34.5 mW/cm2'. In the caption of Supplementary Fig.Â 20 in the Supplementary PDF for this article, the...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: A pandemic-enabled comparison of discovery platforms demonstrates a naÃ¯ve antibody library can match the best immune-sourced antibodies

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27799-z, published online 24 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in References 1, 33 and 77. Ref. 1 was incorrectly given with incomplete bibliographical information as: 'Jackson, L. A. et al. An mRNA Vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 "“ Preliminary Report. N. Engl. J....
SCIENCE

