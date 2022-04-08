DNA replication at high res

The genetic etiology and underlying mechanism of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) remain elusive. SHANK family genes (SHANK1/2/3) are well known ASD-related genes. However, little is known about how SHANK missense mutations contribute to ASD. Here, we aimed to clarify the molecular mechanism of and the multilevel neuropathological features induced by Shank1 mutations in knock-in (KI) mice. In this study, by sequencing the SHANK1 gene in a cohort of 615 ASD patients and 503 controls, we identified an ASD-specific recurrent missense mutation, c.2621"‰G"‰>"‰A (p.R874H). This mutation demonstrated strong pathogenic potential in in vitro experiments, and we generated the corresponding Shank1 R882H-KI mice. Shank1 R882H-KI mice displayed core symptoms of ASD, namely, social disability and repetitive behaviors, without confounding comorbidities of abnormal motor function and heightened anxiety. Brain structural changes in the frontal cortex, hippocampus and cerebellar cortex were observed in Shank1 R882H-KI mice via structural magnetic resonance imaging. These key brain regions also showed severe and consistent downregulation of mGluR1-IP3R1-calcium signaling, which subsequently affected the release of intracellular calcium. Corresponding cellular structural and functional changes were present in Shank1 R882H-KI mice, including decreased spine size, reduced spine density, abnormal morphology of postsynaptic densities, and impaired hippocampal long-term potentiation and basal excitatory transmission. These findings demonstrate the causative role of SHANK1 in ASD and elucidate the underlying biological mechanism of core symptoms of ASD. We also provide a reliable model of ASD with core symptoms for future studies, such as biomarker identification and therapeutic intervention studies.
