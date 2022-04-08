ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Video: Portsmouth volunteers shot at, police investigate

By Web Staff, Alton Worley II
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are searching for two suspects after, reports say, they were shooting at a group of volunteers in Portsmouth.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Lansing Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired on March 27, 2022.

Authorities say that no injuries or property damage has been reported.

Investigators on the case are searching for 18-year-old Darnell L. Coleman in connection with this incident. Police say he is considered a person of interest at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

