New Jersey has been ranked the number one state in Peeps purchases, meaning if you aren’t yet obsessed with Peeps, you probably should be. Peeps are one of the most popular Easter candies year-round, despite the fact that they aren’t chocolate eggs and other sweet treats. They are said to be the candy of Easter due to the fact that eggs are a symbol of rebirth, and are associated with spring which is a new season.

CRANFORD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO