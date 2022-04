MACON — A former loan officer convicted of defrauding two agriculture-based financial institutions was sentenced to prison for his crime. William Spigener III, 33, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 40 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Marc T. Treadwell after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to defraud a financial institution. In addition, Spigener was ordered to pay $474,148.02 to AgGeorgia Farm Credit and $174,489.42 to AgSouth Farm Credit in restitution.

MACON, GA ・ 26 DAYS AGO