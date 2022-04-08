Kid Rock’s Bid for Right Wing, Redneck Fans Falls Flat as His “Bad Reputation” Album Flops

Harry Styles is stylin’ as usual, this time in designer ballet flats on the cover of his upcoming album ‘Harry’s House.’ See the glamorous details here!. Harry Styles just announced he has a forthcoming album, Harry’s House, on his Instagram Wednesday, and he looked more stylish than ever in the process! The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, posted the album cover art to his page on March 23 and announced the release date of the record: May 20. He also sported a full wardrobe by designer Molly Goddard, wearing a white “Iwona” blouse with red designs ($766), wide leg “Jorg” jeans ($634), and white “Albie” ballerina flats that tied up at the ankles ($501). All the pieces were straight from the British designer’s Spring 2022 collection.
