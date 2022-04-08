ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kid Rock’s Bid for Right Wing, Redneck Fans Falls Flat as His “Bad Reputation” Album Flops

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKid Rock claimed he had a bad reputation. But no one cared. Bob Ritchie released his “Bad Reputation” album a month ago, hoping to cash in one beer swilling,...

www.showbiz411.com

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles Rocks Ballet Flats On The Cover Of His New Album ‘Harry’s House’

Harry Styles is stylin’ as usual, this time in designer ballet flats on the cover of his upcoming album ‘Harry’s House.’ See the glamorous details here!. Harry Styles just announced he has a forthcoming album, Harry’s House, on his Instagram Wednesday, and he looked more stylish than ever in the process! The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, posted the album cover art to his page on March 23 and announced the release date of the record: May 20. He also sported a full wardrobe by designer Molly Goddard, wearing a white “Iwona” blouse with red designs ($766), wide leg “Jorg” jeans ($634), and white “Albie” ballerina flats that tied up at the ankles ($501). All the pieces were straight from the British designer’s Spring 2022 collection.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Rock
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Brooklyn Beckham and his bride-to-be sign the mother and father of all prenups! Star prepares to wed heiress whose parents are three times richer than Posh and Becks

Brooklyn Beckham is understood to have signed a prenuptial agreement with his heiress bride-to-be Nicola Peltz. The £380 million fortune of 23-year-old Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria, is dwarfed by the estimated £1.3 billion wealth of Miss Peltz's financier father Nelson. News of the prenup comes as preparations...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn supported by fans after sad loss

Goldie Hawn has been inundated with prayers and words of comfort after she shared her sadness over the death of Madeleine Albright, the first woman to be Secretary of State. The Bird on a Wire star took to Instagram to post a sweet photo of herself and Madeleine alongside the caption: "A supreme human has left this world. Rest in Peace dear soul. Will miss you so {red heart emoji]." Goldie's fans were quick to react and share their condolences, with many commenting with broken hearts, praying hands, and heart emojis.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rednecks#Flops#Downloads#Right Wing
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Disney Guest Is Officially ‘Done With Disney’ After Awful Experience

An anonymous Disney park guest is claiming they are “done with Disney” after they had an awful experience at one of the parks. It had been the first time that the guest had gone to a Disney park in six years, and they definitely didn’t have the experience they’d hoped for. “I’m at [Disney World] for the first time in about six years and frankly everything is worse,” the guest explained.
TRAVEL
CinemaBlend

Fired Wendy Williams Show DJ Shares Fun Reunion Pic With Host, Clearly Doesn't Want To Hear About TV Problems

Even if you’re not a long-time fan of The Wendy Williams Show, you probably know by now that the host has been the subject of a number of rumors, conflicting reports, and even had to take legal action for a number of things in recent weeks, as she faces not returning to her beloved talk show. But, with Williams’ series having been canceled back in February (to be replaced by guest host Sherri Shepherd's new show, Sherri, in the fall), Williams has now reunited with a former employee, DJ Boof, who seems to not be interested in any of her TV show troubles.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy