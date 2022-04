Turnover in the Georgia General Assembly is par for the course, but this year feels different. Qualifying week—the deadline by which electoral candidates must officially declare their candidacy for an office—has come and gone, and revealed a significant turnover rate. Even long-time power-brokers in the legislature are joining the exodus—ensuring that regardless of who wins the November elections, the General Assembly will look markedly different.

