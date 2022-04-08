Miami’s Club Space & More Bringing Sunset on the Sand for Formula 1 Weekend

Combining medieval splendour with groundbreaking architecture, an abiding respect for tradition with a sunny Mediterranean disposition and temples to art with shrines to fashion, Barcelona has exploded in popularity in recent years.Luckily, the vastly improved hotels have made it easier to find a quality room than ever before, and with a little forward-planning it’s possible to get some great deals.Here are the top picks for Barcelona hotels, for both luxury and budget holidays.The best hotels in Barcelona are: Best for views: The Serras, Booking.comBest for design on a budget: Room Mate Anna, Booking.comBest for dining: Mandarin Oriental, Booking.comBest for country...
