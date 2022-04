KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Old City property where people used to gather and spend time at a nightclub has sold for $3.8 million, according to the owners. The former NV Nightclub building was first sold to developers in 2017. It includes The Bowery building, totaling around 19,000 square feet between the two buildings and around 5,000 square feet in a courtyard space. Now, it has been sold again.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 20 DAYS AGO