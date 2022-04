NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials gave a closer look Wednesday inside the department's Neighborhood Safety Teams, which have been tasked with getting illegal guns off the streets.The new program is aimed at targeting the neighborhoods across the city with the highest number of shootings. "I want to personally thank you officers for what you're doing," Adams told officers at the NYPD Training Academy in College Point, Queens. NYPD Chief of Training Juanita Holmes said their seven-day training covers scenario-based constitutional policing, courtroom testimony, investigative encounters, car stop workshops, tactical training and community relations."This is a dangerous assignment. You don't put your men...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO