343 Industries is teasing something new for Halo: The Master Chief Collection

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Everyone thought Halo: The Master Chief Collection wouldn’t receive content updates anymore. After all, 343 Industries cut off seasonal support last fall. Now, it looks as though new stuff is on the way.

On Friday, the official Halo Twitter account made a tweet that has fans going wild with speculation. “Next week, something new is on its way to [Halo: The Master Chief Collection],” 343 Industries said, including a peculiar screenshot. In the image taken from Halo 3: ODST, a Marine battles The Flood — parasitic aliens that do not appear in that game.

It also looks as if the screenshot is from Halo 3: ODST’s firefight mode. Call me crazy, but 343 Industries might be adding The Flood to firefight. Of course, this is speculation, but it doesn’t take detective work to figure out what’s going on.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection getting content updates this many years after release is wild. Particularly since Halo Infinite, which should be 343 Industries’ priority, is only receiving a chunky update now. Well, in a month, it will!

Too often, classic first-person shooters are left to wither away, so at least 343 Industries isn’t letting that happen.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

#Video Game
