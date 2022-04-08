Shaquille O'Neal Claims That He And Wilt Chamberlain Were The Most Dominant Players Ever: "When You Say The Best, There Are 20 People... When You Say Most Dominant, There Were Only Two."
Shaquille O'Neal is one of the best centers to have ever touched a basketball. O'Neal was a force of nature, often capable of scoring on multiple defenders due to his athleticism and physicality. Over the course of his career, Shaquille O'Neal averaged 23.7 PPG, 10.9 RPG, and 2.5 APG....fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 0