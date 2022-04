Dear Rusty: Would you please advise on my wife and my Social Security planning? I’m 69 & 2 months, my wife is 66 & 2 months, so we both hit full retirement age. We both plan on starting to take SS next month. My benefit would be about $3,300 per month, and my wife’s benefit would be about $1,900 per month. Spousal benefits confuse me. Should I start Social Security now so my wife can get a spousal benefit from me? Is that even possible? Or is it better for each of us to get our own? Signed: Uncertain.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 28 DAYS AGO