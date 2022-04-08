New Frank Zappa Boxed Set, "Zappa/Erie," Collects Together An Exciting Trio Of Shows From Erie, PA And Surrounding Area Between 1974-76; Contains More Than 7 Hours Of Unreleased Live Performances

In 2003, Colin Hay began touring with Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band. The beginning of a life-long friendship, Hay, at one point became part of the band and even wrote the title track to Starr’s 20th album What’s My Name in 2019. Coming full circle, when Hay began working on his 15th album, Now and The Evermore (Lazy Eye/Compass Records), he began tapping back into his love of The Beatles’ music, and then Starr returned some musical favors by playing drums on the title track.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO