New Frank Zappa Boxed Set, "Zappa/Erie," Collects Together An Exciting Trio Of Shows From Erie, PA And Surrounding Area Between 1974-76; Contains More Than 7 Hours Of Unreleased Live Performances
The latest audio treasure to be excavated from Frank Zappa’s vast and legendary vault, Zappa/Erie, brings together an exciting trio of shows that the Maestro performed in Erie, Pa. and the surrounding area between 1974-76. Due June 3 via Zappa Records/UMe, the new six-disc boxed set/digital collection contains more than seven...www.gratefulweb.com
Comments / 0