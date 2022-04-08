ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

New Frank Zappa Boxed Set, "Zappa/Erie," Collects Together An Exciting Trio Of Shows From Erie, PA And Surrounding Area Between 1974-76; Contains More Than 7 Hours Of Unreleased Live Performances

By Article Contributed by Universal Musi…
gratefulweb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest audio treasure to be excavated from Frank Zappa’s vast and legendary vault, Zappa/Erie, brings together an exciting trio of shows that the Maestro performed in Erie, Pa. and the surrounding area between 1974-76. Due June 3 via Zappa Records/UMe, the new six-disc boxed set/digital collection contains more than seven...

www.gratefulweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Colin Hay Dwells on Life and the Hereafter on ‘Now And The Evermore’

In 2003, Colin Hay began touring with Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band. The beginning of a life-long friendship, Hay, at one point became part of the band and even wrote the title track to Starr’s 20th album What’s My Name in 2019. Coming full circle, when Hay began working on his 15th album, Now and The Evermore (Lazy Eye/Compass Records), he began tapping back into his love of The Beatles’ music, and then Starr returned some musical favors by playing drums on the title track.
MUSIC
YourErie

Erie Reptile Expo takes place at Erie Bank Sports Park

The Erie Reptile Expo took place on March 27 at the Erie Bank Sports Park. This time the selection was bigger. The reptile show had the usual variety of reptiles to choose from, but as mentioned this show had a bigger venomous selection. The show began at 9 a.m. and concluded at 3 p.m. Admission […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edinboro, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
State
Ohio State
Erie, PA
Entertainment
State
Montana State
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Erie, PA
Loudwire

17 Non-Singer Lineup Changes That Impacted Rock + Metal

Sure, swapping lead singers seems like the most substantial alteration a rock or metal band can undergo. But what about significant lineup changes involving other musicians? There are many examples where those modifications had a massive effect. After all, the consequence of such a swap acutely impacts the band. But...
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Zappa
Person
Zappa
Person
Ahmet Zappa
Person
Chester Thompson
NME

Ibeyi announce 2022-23 global headline tour behind album ‘Spell 31’

Afro-French Cuban musical duo Ibeyi have announced a global headline tour supporting their upcoming album ‘Spell 31’ with stops in North America, the UK and Europe. Fresh off the release of their single ‘Lavender & Red Roses’ featuring Jorja Smith, twin sisters Lisa-Kaindé Diaz and Naomi Diaz have announced a world tour that kicks off September 15 in Los Angeles, California. The duo will be touring all the way till February 2023, when they close the tour in their hometown of Paris.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Iron Maiden's Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son: nothing sits better within their prog canon

Iron Maiden’s flirtations with progressive music, writ large over their 2010 album The Final Frontier and 2021's Senjutsu, should come as no surprise to longtime followers of the East End metalheads’ career. Aside from the fact that both bassist Steve Harris and vocalist Bruce Dickinson are massive prog rock fans, one could point to the band’s 1983 cover of Jethro Tull’s Cross-Eyed Mary, or the hefty progressive inclinations audible on 1999’s Brave New World album as further proof.
ROCK MUSIC
Fortune

The president of a Black-owned theater in Minnesota describes the news from MacKenzie Scott that changed the nonprofit’s future

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Imagine being at the supermarket with lasagna and greens in your shopping basket and receiving a life changing call that a billionaire would like to give you $5 million. That is exactly what happened to the president of a Minnesota Black-owned theater in March of last year.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy