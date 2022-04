New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that the he would not allow the city to be terrorised amid a manhunt for a gunman wearing a gas mask and MTA clothing who opened fire and detonated explosives on a Brooklyn subway on Tuesday.Brooklyn subway shooting - live: Manhunt continues as police release suspect descriptionThe Mayor addressed the city remotely after he had tested positive for Covid-19. He added that the city had not found any live explosive devices but the suspect detonated smoke bombs to “cause havoc.”“We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised, even by a single individual,”...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 21 MINUTES AGO